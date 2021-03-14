Jeffries, David N.

WEST PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - David N. Jeffries, 50, also known as DJ, was born on Oct. 12, 1970, in Madison and died accidentally and unexpectedly on Feb. 27, 2021, at his home in West Philadelphia.

David was a bright, creative, loving, joyful spirit who could not be held down by convention. He lived life to the fullest in his own unique way.

David lived in Madison through his young adulthood, attending Madison West and Shabazz High Schools, drumming in the band CRUEL, earning a GED, and getting a firefighter certificate from Madison Area Technical College.

David then moved to the Pacific Northwest where he worked in Olympic National Park; Portland, Ore.; and for a summer in Alaska.

He then settled in New Orleans, working at Whole Foods; driving a cab; doing bicycle delivery; co-owning and running a restaurant in the French Quarter, Todos Los Santos; drumming in the band Mexico 1910; and overseeing the successful renovation of his shotgun house in the Tremé.

Hurricane Katrina upset David's life, and after returning briefly to Madison, he moved to Philadelphia. There, he worked service and catering jobs before finding the passion of his life, herbal medicine. He then attended the Well Spring Mountain School of Herbal Medicine in North Carolina. David frequently led community walks for edible plants and fungi around his neighborhood. He collected and distributed food for Food Not Bombs with his close friend, Addye. He also opened Root 13 Herbs, a community apothecary, botanica, healing arts shop in West Philadelphia in 2020.

David is survived by his son, Aidan Drake Jeffries; Aidan's mother, Chelsa Clofer; and Chelsa's son, Haki Bolds; his parents, Norma Rasmusen Satter and Jim Jeffries (Carol); his brothers, Brad Jeffries (Sarah) and Adam Jeffries (Marie); and their children. He is also survived by his step-siblings and their children: step-brothers, Lucas Satter (Laurie), Curtis Satter, and Paul Nitsche (Becca); and his step-sisters, Kjerstin Secord (Jim) and Laura Nitsche. In addition, he is survived by his aunts, Carol Branand (Robert) and Janet Bornhoeft (David); his uncle, Wallie Jeffries (Janet); and many cousins. David is also remembered by Chelsa's family and many special friends from Madison, New Orleans and Philadelphia. Their expressions of love and support in this difficult time are appreciated.

A private gathering of family and friends was held March 3 in Philadelphia. Other gatherings might be held in the future in Madison.

Memorials may be directed to Friends of Heinz National Wildlife Refuge, P.O. Box 333, Folcroft, PA 19032; or Kingsessing Advisory Council, Kingsessing Recreation Center, 4901 Kingsessing Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143; or any charity of your choice that promotes social justice, plant medicine, community herbalism, or fights hunger.

Love, Balance, Harmony, Peace, and Blessings.