Mason, David E. "Gene"

SPRING HILL, Fla. - David E. "Gene" Mason, age 93, of Spring Hill, Fla., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, with family by his side.

Gene was born on Nov. 29, 1928, in Monroe, Wis., the only child of Harvey and Josephine (Gavigan) Mason. Gene graduated from Monroe Senior High School in 1947, where he excelled in basketball (earning four letters), football (earning three letters) and track (earning three letters). Gene served in the U.S. Army – Korea, 25th Division, receiving several medals, including the Purple Heart for being wounded at Heartbreak Ridge on Oct. 7, 1952. Upon his return from duty, he married his high school sweetheart, Lois (Speich), on Aug. 20, 1953. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, lettering in football, basketball and baseball. Gene was All Conference Quarterback in 1954, president of the Letterman's Club 1955 and was inducted into the UW Platteville Athletic Hall of Fame in 1986. He was proud that he joined his Monroe teammates, Dick Wainwright and Ernie Vogler, in UWP's Hall of Fame.

After graduating with a degree in education, he taught high school history and coached varsity basketball for nearly 30 years. High schools include Warren, Ill., and Galesville, Kimberly, Lake Mills, and Poynette, Wis. His 1960 varsity basketball team from Galesville, Wis., (Gale-Ettrick) went to "State Tourney" at a time when all Wisconsin schools were still only one division. He was an avid golfer, and in retirement, Gene and Lois loved to play golf together. Between them, they had nine "holes-in-one" (Gene five and Lois four) A special highlight in Gene's life was when he flew on the Badger Honor Flight along with 95 other veterans from Madison to Washington, D.C., in May 2016, accompanied by his grandson, Jason Robertson.

Gene is survived by five children, Jim (Jill) Mason of McFarland, Wis., Mary (John) Robertson of Spring Hill, Fla., Tom Mason of Fort Atkinson, Wis., Julie (Mike) Spuhler of Hartford, Wis., and Holly (Phaedra Christou) Mason of Glendale, Wis.; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer Wagner, Jason Robertson, Joe Robertson, David Robertson, Tyler Mason, Hannah Mason, Calli Mason, Cora Kaul, Brian Spuhler, Sara McNamer and Kayla Christou-Mason; and five great-grandchildren, Rowan Wagner, Callan Wagner, Trey Kaul, Owen Kaul, and Layla Robertson. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; aunt, Katie Gavigan (who was like his second mother); wife, Lois; daughter, Nancy Foley; and five grandchildren, Kelly, Timothy, Katie, Lauren and Sean Foley.

Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials should be payable to "Green County Veterans Park" and mailed to Community Foundation, P.O. Box 733, Monroe, WI 53566.