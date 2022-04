McAllister, David Allen

LAKELAND, Tenn. - David "Dave" McAllister, age 70, of Lakeland, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. David was born in Madison, Wis., on March 5, 1951, the son of Howard and Phyllis McAllister.

David is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his father, Howard; his sister, Marcia (Terry) Burkhardt; his brother, John (Ellen) McAllister; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis.

Services were held on Dec. 21, 2021.