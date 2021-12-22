Miller, David C.

BELLEVILLE - David C. Miller, age 76, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Heartsong Assisted Living in Belleville. He was born on March 13, 1945, in Madison, Wis., the son of Russell and Gladys (Jones) Miller. David graduated from Verona High School in 1963. During high school he began his service in the U.S. Naval Reserve, and then entered active duty with the Seabees in the Navy after graduation. David served in the Navy until his discharge in 1968. After his naval service he became a sheet metal worker and was a loyal and proud member of Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local #18. On Aug. 13, 1983, he married Ellen Anderson and the couple made their home outside of Belleville. Even though David had left the farm for work, he had never left the farm in his heart, and he spent many days checking in on how the farm was going. David was an avid Packers fan.

David is survived by his brothers, Duane (Laura) Miller, Jack (Linda) Miller, and Paul (Cathy) Miller. He is further survived by his brother-in-law, Ken (Diane) Anderson; sisters-in-law, Arlene Marty and Marilyn (Paul) Lokken; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ellen, on July 14, 2021; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Roberta Miller; niece, Joanne Doescher; and nephew, Scott Maurer.

An inurnment service for David and Ellen will be held at a later date at the Belleville Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

