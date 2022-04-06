Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David M. Nelson
FUNERAL HOME
Grasse Funeral Service
401 Angel Way
Rio, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Grasse Funeral Service - Rio
Send Flowers

David M. Nelson

June 20, 1952 - April 2, 2022

RIO - David M. Nelson, 69, of Rio, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, April 2, 2022, with his family by his side.

He was born June 20, 1952 in Columbus, the son of Elmer and Lorraine (Gevers) Nelson. He then was united in marriage to Carol J. McKellar on June 8, 1974 at the church of the Nazarene in Columbus.

David spent 38 years working in maintenance with Everbrite in Pardeeville. David was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time surrounded by nature. He loved to hunt, spend time at gun and tractor shows, and taking his two dachshunds on enjoyable walks. More than anything he loved a good visit. He was very proud of his family, and would never hesitate to lend a helping hand whenever needed.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Nelson; three daughters: Tammy Dawson (Shawn Brown), Connie (Todd) Anderson, and Stacy (Clint) Gilmore; brother, Richard (Judy) Nelson; grandchildren: Nelson and Toni Anderson; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Elmer and Lorraine Nelson and his son-in-law, Joseph Dawson.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 8, 2022 at 12 Noon at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio. Interment will follow at Hampden Cemetery in Hampden Township. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Lung Association or to the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Grasse Funeral Service - Rio
401 Angel Way, Rio, WI
Apr
8
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Grasse Funeral Service - Rio
401 Angel Way, Rio, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Grasse Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grasse Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.