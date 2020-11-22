Olson, David Lee

STOUGHTON-David Lee Olson, age 87, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Stoughton Hospital. He was born on Jan. 6, 1933, in Madison, the son of J. Herbert and Frances Olson. David grew up in the Cooksville area, attending a one-room schoolhouse in Cooksville. David attended Stoughton High School and later married Burnette Legried Olson on Oct. 21, 1960, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison.

David served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of First Lutheran Church. He worked as a foundry worker for Madison Brassworks. David enjoyed swimming, boating and working outdoors. He was very artistic, being able to make most anything out of a piece of wood or metal. David was an avid Badgers fan and enjoyed TV game shows. He will be remembered as a very kind, peace-loving, optimistic, and giving person. David was truly a friend to everyone he met.

David is survived by two daughters, Gloria Martin and Delores Weidhas; six grandchildren, Kelly (John Mahan) Storch, Tracy Storch, Ryan Storch, Laura Nelson, Charmine Nelson and Curt Nelson; many great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Furseth; two godsons, Brian Olson and Daniel Olson; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Burnette; parents; grandson, Charles Nelson; his sister, Carol Robinson; and his brother, Herbie Olson.

Due to the COVID restrictions private services will be held at Riverside Cemetery. A public celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

