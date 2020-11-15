Phillips, David Wendell

OREGON - David Wendell Phillips, age 80, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Darlington, Wis., on May 29, 1940, to Eugene and Annie (Venden) Phillips. He graduated from Chanute, Kan., High School in 1958. After a tour in the U.S. Army, he accepted a position as a Welder at Carnes Company, where he was employed for 51 years.

David was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a devoted Packers, Badgers and Brewers fan that loved talking about the Vince Lombardi days. David also enjoyed "Happy Hour" at the Old Duffers and Paoli Pub, where he talked about hunting, fishing and gardening, all the things he loved so much. As an avid reader he was never without a western in his back pocket, so it was no surprise that he could also tell a good story.

David was unable to fulfill his last wish for one more deer hunt, so for those family and friends that enjoy hunting, please consider Nov. 21, 2020, the David Phillips Memorial Hunt.

David is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Blaser) Phillips; children, Brenda (Tom) Diederich, Russell (Kerri) Phillips, Michelle (Dale) Danen, Scott (Wendie) McKernan; 14 grandchildren, Ashley Strelow, Ambriel Chamberlain, Nick Diederich, Jacob Diederich, Rosilyn Phillips, Alanna Phillips, Kaylee Phillips, Thomas Danen, Crystal Mueller, Amanda Edwards, Jessica McKernan, Michael McKernan, Ryan Polenz; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosella M. Phillips; son, Alan Phillips; and brother, Terry Phillips.

Family would like to express their gratitude to his wife, Patty, for the special care she provided and to Agrace HospiceCare for their kind and compassionate care.

Due to the current pandemic only a private family service will be held.

"You did not go alone, you took a part of all of us with you. We love you."

