Stockland, David Lawrence

DEFOREST - David Lawrence Stockland, 79, of Deforest, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 15, 2021 of Alzheimer's. He was born on April 26, 1941, the son of Albert and Marilla Stockland, and grew up on Madison's east side. In high school David performed with the Madison Scouts Drum & Bugle Corps and often shared stories of his cross-country travels with the Corps. He graduated from East High School in 1959, where he met Kathryn, his wife of 56 years. David worked at Oscar Mayer earning the money he needed to attend the University of Wisconsin, where he became a life-long Badger fan. Before graduating 1963 with a B.S. degree in Metallurgical Engineering, he and his friends went on a memorable Rose Bowl road trip.

David and Kathryn were married in Madison in 1964 and then moved to Omaha, Nebraska, where he worked for Trane. Two of their children, Ann and Molly, were born in Omaha before the family of four moved to the Madison area. He fulfilled his goal of starting his own business when Capitol Mechanical opened in 1971. His son, Patrick, was born three years later.

David had a passion for life and being around people. The family's Northwood's cabin was a place where he separated himself from work and enjoyed card games and his favorite beverages with friends and family. David loved taking walks in the woods with Kathryn and fishing with his children and grandchildren.

He and Kathryn loved traveling. Some of their favorite overseas trips were to Ireland, Peru, China, Croatia and Slovenia. He liked reading about history, especially the Civil War and World War II. David and Patrick visited several Civil War battlefields. He enjoyed the music of John Prine and Johnny Cash, and loved attending the symphony with Kathryn.

David is survived by his wife Kathryn (Sachtjen) Stockland; his children, Ann (Frank) Cerne, Molly (Wayne) Yocum and Patrick Stockland; sister Doris Marten; brothers, Dick (Mary) Stockland and Jerry Stockland; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Peter (Joan) Sachtjen; his grandchildren, Benjamin, Christian and William Cerne, Brooke and Paige Yocum and other dear relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Marilla Stockland, brother-in-law, Wally Marten and sister-in-law, Helen Stockland, and great friend and fellow Badger, Fred Jennerjohn.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg or Special Olympics Wisconsin. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

