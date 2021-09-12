Menu
David Wanless
La Follette High School
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Wanless, David B.

NEENAH - David B. Wanless, age 60, of Neenah, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at ThedaCare - Neenah. He was born on June 2, 1961, in Madison, Wis., the son of Gene Wanless and Shirley (Zuelsdorf) Wanless.

David graduated from La Follette High School in 1979. He worked as an engineer for First Supply. In his free time, he loved hunting deer and turkey, fishing, and gardening and canning his own vegetables. Dave was proud to be a Boy Scout. He enjoyed going to concerts and listening to live music.

David is survived by his parents; brother, Tim (Tammy) Wanless; nephew, Justin Wanless; niece, Savannah Wanless; special friend, Wanda Borsche; and sister-in-law, Lisa (Andy) Likwarz. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Wanless; and aunts, uncles, and grandparents.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVESTREAM may visit David's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, face masks are required. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family. A special thanks to Dan Jacob for his help taking Dave to the hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Sep
15
Service
2:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Lake Accotink Park
5660 Hemming Ave, Springfield, VA
Sep
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Paul Rasmussen
September 15, 2021
Shirley, Gene and Family, You have our deepest sympathy in the loss of your Dear Son and Brother.
Chet and Donna Franke
Friend
September 13, 2021
