MADISON - David W. Westring, age 87, died on Jan. 24, 2021, of COVID-19. David was born in 1933 in Milwaukee, Wis., to Dorothy Elizabeth Westring and Clarence Alfred Westring. A graduate of Whitefish Bay High School in Milwaukee, Wis., he earned both a Bachelor of Science (1955) and an M.D. (1958) from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He spent his career in New York, practicing as a hematologist at Queens General Hospital, Brooklyn-Cumberland Medical Center, and at Nassau County Medical Center. During his time at Nassau County Medical Center he also served as Medical Director and Associate Dean at SUNY Stony Brook Medical School.

David is survived by his three children, James (Bilgee), Christopher (Alisa), and Molly (Jennifer); his new son, Joseph; his brother, Richard (Jo); his former wife, Mary Westring; and his grandsons, Blaise and Kai Westring.

David was a passionate and knowledgeable lover of classical music, especially grand opera. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, traveling, dining, cooking, swimming, American history, science and biographical literature, jogging, and later in life, walking.

He was a gentle and inspiring man. We mourn our loss and will miss his kindness, integrity, fidelity, love, and his dry, quiet wit.

