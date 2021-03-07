Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Westring
ABOUT
Whitefish Bay High School

Westring, David W.

MADISON - David W. Westring, age 87, died on Jan. 24, 2021, of COVID-19. David was born in 1933 in Milwaukee, Wis., to Dorothy Elizabeth Westring and Clarence Alfred Westring. A graduate of Whitefish Bay High School in Milwaukee, Wis., he earned both a Bachelor of Science (1955) and an M.D. (1958) from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He spent his career in New York, practicing as a hematologist at Queens General Hospital, Brooklyn-Cumberland Medical Center, and at Nassau County Medical Center. During his time at Nassau County Medical Center he also served as Medical Director and Associate Dean at SUNY Stony Brook Medical School.

David is survived by his three children, James (Bilgee), Christopher (Alisa), and Molly (Jennifer); his new son, Joseph; his brother, Richard (Jo); his former wife, Mary Westring; and his grandsons, Blaise and Kai Westring.

David was a passionate and knowledgeable lover of classical music, especially grand opera. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, traveling, dining, cooking, swimming, American history, science and biographical literature, jogging, and later in life, walking.

He was a gentle and inspiring man. We mourn our loss and will miss his kindness, integrity, fidelity, love, and his dry, quiet wit.

To express condolences, please visit david.westringconstruction.com/2021/02/26/david-westring/.


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Please except my warmest condolences.
Simone Taylor
March 7, 2021
Dad, I am grateful to be your son and to have spent many Sundays together after you returned to Madison. We explored Wisconsin, got to see your grandparents home in Savanna, Illinois, had wonderful dinners together, and so much more. I miss you and love you so much. Rest in peace.
James Westring
March 7, 2021
Dad, I am so proud to be your son. We got to be very close these past 14 years. I particularly enjoyed our weekly Sunday dinners & excursions. I am blessed. I miss & love you you very much.
James Westring
March 7, 2021
Dad, I am so very proud to be your son. We became close these past 14 years, since you returned to Madison. I so much enjoyed our weekly dinners and trips around Wisconsin. I miss you terribly and live you so much. Rest in Peace.
James Westring
Son
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results