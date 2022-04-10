Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Lee Winburn
ABOUT
La Follette High School

David Lee Winburn

July 23, 1955 - March 26, 2022

MADISON – David Lee Winburn passed away after a long courageous battle with prostate cancer at Agrace Hospice, at age of 66, on March 26, 2022.

He was born on July 23, 1955, in Madison, WI, the son of Robert and Genevera Winburn. He grew up on Madison's Eastside in the Schenk School neighborhood. Dave would later graduate from LaFollette High School in 1973.

Dave is survived by his loving wife Shannon; and siblings: Ray, Bill (Sharon), John (Emily), Gary (Linda), Martha (Jim) Wickert, and Patty (Terry) Meyer. Dave had several nieces and nephews that he cared about greatly, but his great-niece, Savannah stole his heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Sharon; and his nephew Tim Winburn.

The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Hegeman for his kindness and compassion for David. Also, we want to thank Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace Hospice for all they did.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday April 13, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., with a luncheon at Wilson's Bar & Grill, 2144 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI.

Grace-Bifulk Funeral Home, 203 West Nichols Street, Albany, WI, was caring for the family.


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.