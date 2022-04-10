David Lee Winburn

July 23, 1955 - March 26, 2022

MADISON – David Lee Winburn passed away after a long courageous battle with prostate cancer at Agrace Hospice, at age of 66, on March 26, 2022.

He was born on July 23, 1955, in Madison, WI, the son of Robert and Genevera Winburn. He grew up on Madison's Eastside in the Schenk School neighborhood. Dave would later graduate from LaFollette High School in 1973.

Dave is survived by his loving wife Shannon; and siblings: Ray, Bill (Sharon), John (Emily), Gary (Linda), Martha (Jim) Wickert, and Patty (Terry) Meyer. Dave had several nieces and nephews that he cared about greatly, but his great-niece, Savannah stole his heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Sharon; and his nephew Tim Winburn.

The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Hegeman for his kindness and compassion for David. Also, we want to thank Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace Hospice for all they did.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday April 13, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., with a luncheon at Wilson's Bar & Grill, 2144 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI.

Grace-Bifulk Funeral Home, 203 West Nichols Street, Albany, WI, was caring for the family.