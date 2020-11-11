Zweep, David Warren

STOUGHTON - David Warren Zweep, age 64, peacefully passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on Nov. 7, 2020, after his brief battle with cancer. Dave was born on April 7, 1956, the son of Mary Copley and Warren Zweep.

Dave attended Stoughton High School and graduated with the class of 1975. He met his forever love, Laura, and they were married on Dec. 6, 2003, at their home in Stoughton, Wis. Dave worked as an electric lineman with Stoughton Utilities, retiring in May 2015 after 39 years of service. After his retirement, he was able to spend more time doing what he loved: remodeling projects around the house, working on motorcycles, including upholstery, powder coating and ironwork, going on camping trips, and riding his motorcycle. He was an avid hunter and loved hunting trips with his sons. Dave was a great listener and always put others before himself. In his final days, he loved looking back at photos and memories with family and friends.

Dave is survived by his wife, Laura; sons, Phil (Dawn Vanderhoof) and Joe (Jen Woods); step-children, Ryan, Katie, and Michael McGee; cherished grandson, Rowan; and brothers, Mike (Lucy) and Don (Kathy). He is preceded in death by his father, Warren; mother, Mary (Copley); and brother, Steve.

Dave is grateful for the love and support received from his family, friends, neighbors, Agrace Hospicecare, and many AA friends who reached out with their condolences after his diagnosis, as well Dr. Kate Schuller and her team at UW Carbone Cancer Center.

An open house memorial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, from 2 – 4 p.m. at his home to celebrate his life.

Please share your memories at www.informedchoicefunerals.com.

Informed Choice Funeral

& Cremation Alternatives

3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison

(608) 249-6758