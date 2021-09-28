Abernathy, Dawn E. (Christianson)

STURGEON BAY - Dawn E. (Christianson) Abernathy, 68, Sturgeon Bay, died on Sept. 22, 2021. She was born Jan. 10, 1953, to Millard and Iris Christianson. She earned her B.A. from the UW-Madison. She worked at the UW-Green Bay.

She is survived by her husband, Rob; two sons, Kelsey Abernathy, Madison, Wis., and Shea (Carly) Abernathy, Hartford, Wis.; one granddaughter, Brecklyn; brother, Chad (Mary) Christianson; father, Millard Christianson; and many in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Iris; and a grandson, Brooks.

Services will be held at a later date. Forbes Funeral Home is assisting.