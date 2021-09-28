Menu
Dawn Abernathy
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Plymouth High School
FUNERAL HOME
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Abernathy, Dawn E. (Christianson)

STURGEON BAY - Dawn E. (Christianson) Abernathy, 68, Sturgeon Bay, died on Sept. 22, 2021. She was born Jan. 10, 1953, to Millard and Iris Christianson. She earned her B.A. from the UW-Madison. She worked at the UW-Green Bay.

She is survived by her husband, Rob; two sons, Kelsey Abernathy, Madison, Wis., and Shea (Carly) Abernathy, Hartford, Wis.; one granddaughter, Brecklyn; brother, Chad (Mary) Christianson; father, Millard Christianson; and many in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Iris; and a grandson, Brooks.

Services will be held at a later date. Forbes Funeral Home is assisting.


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 28, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
So sad to hear this. Dawn was a college roommate of mine, we had many fun times together. I never forgot her through the years . I will always cherish the friendship we shared. Rest In Peace, my friend.
Jane M (Pertzborn) Short
Friend
October 4, 2021
Dawn was a very dear friend. Sadly I wasn´t able to visit this past year. All I have are great fun memories. Especially helping you can vegetables was always a blast. I´m so sad. I miss you already. PEACE and LOVE Mel
Melanie
Friend
September 27, 2021
