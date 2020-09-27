Erickson, Dawn Swiggum

MOUNT HOREB - Dawn Swiggum Erickson, age 68, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family after a courageous six-year cancer battle. She was born on Dec. 29, 1951, in Madison, the daughter of Byron and Susan (Cunneen) Swiggum.

Dawn grew up in Pine Bluff, Wis. and graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1970. She graduated college from UW-Platteville, where "Swish" made lifelong friends as a Gamma Phi Beta and studied abroad as part of the UW-Copenhagen group. She married Gregory Erickson on Sept. 27, 1980, at St. Mary's of Pine Bluff, and he was her rock throughout her cancer journey.

Dawn was a lifetime member of St. Mary's, attending school there as a child and serving in many volunteer capacities as an adult, including being elected to the Parish Council and the Parish Finance Committee, and serving as a religious education teacher and pre-marital coach. Dawn worked as an accountant for Dane County Highway Department, retiring after 32 years.

An ardent supporter of the Mount Horeb Athletic Boosters, Dawn received a Badger Conference Lifetime Pass for her many years of service. Dawn donated blood and platelets regularly to the American Red Cross for 40 years, and her cancer diagnosis narrowly thwarted her ability to reach the 50-gallon mark. Dawn was passionate about civic engagement: voting in every election (with her children looking on and learning), working as a poll worker, and protesting at the State Capitol.

More than anything else, Dawn was devoted to her family. There was nothing she enjoyed more than spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her extended family (siblings, in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews) meant the world to her, and she never missed an opportunity to attend a family celebration or reunion. Her friends and the friends of her children were also family to her, and everyone was welcomed and loved unconditionally. She embodied kindness, exuded joy, radiated warmth, and her bright smile will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Dawn is survived by her husband, Gregory; children, Eric Erickson, Beth (Tony) Miller, Sarah Erickson and Megan (Tyler) Stone; grandchildren, Aurora, Dominic, Scarlett, Maeve, Eleanor and Lucille; brother, Marc (Stacie) Swiggum; and sister, Ann (Dan LaValley) Schwartz. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law, Gloria Erickson; stillborn grandson, Aiden Connor Erickson; niece, Lauren Swiggum; and nephews, Jason Erickson and Robert Erickson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARY'S OF PINE BLUFF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3673 County Road P, Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, with the Rev. Thomas Coyle presiding and the Rev. Rick Heilman concelebrating. Social distancing and face masks are required. A recording of the Mass will be posted on Dawn's obituary page on www.gundersonfh.com at a later date. Burial will be held at St. Mary's of Pine Bluff Catholic Cemetery. An outdoor drive through visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

Memorials in Dawn's memory will be used to commemorate her lifetime commitment to her community. The family wishes to thank Agrace HospiceCare for their outstanding care during the last weeks of her life. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

