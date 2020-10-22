Deterding, Dean Charles

LINDALE, Ga. - Mr. Dean Charles Deterding, age 72, of Lindale, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at a local hospital.

Mr. Deterding was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on May 20, 1948, son of the late Victor Deterding and the late Florence Draper Deterding. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Dale Deterding. Mr. Deterding moved to Cedartown, Ga., in 1984 to work at the HON plant. After 35 years of service and keeping the place running smoothly, he retired from HON. Mr. Deterding was of the Lutheran faith.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Deterding, Lindale, Ga., to whom he was married for 52 years; two sons, Todd Deterding, Madison, Wis., and Steve Deterding (Edie Schlehlein), Madison, Wis.; three grandchildren, Allison, Natalie and Charles Deterding, St. Louis, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.

In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Deterding will be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude's Hospital or Shriners Hospital.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, Rome, Ga., makes this announcement for the family.