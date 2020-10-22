Menu
Dean Deterding
1948 - 2020
BORN
May 20, 1948
DIED
October 20, 2020

Deterding, Dean Charles

LINDALE, Ga. - Mr. Dean Charles Deterding, age 72, of Lindale, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at a local hospital.

Mr. Deterding was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on May 20, 1948, son of the late Victor Deterding and the late Florence Draper Deterding. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Dale Deterding. Mr. Deterding moved to Cedartown, Ga., in 1984 to work at the HON plant. After 35 years of service and keeping the place running smoothly, he retired from HON. Mr. Deterding was of the Lutheran faith.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Deterding, Lindale, Ga., to whom he was married for 52 years; two sons, Todd Deterding, Madison, Wis., and Steve Deterding (Edie Schlehlein), Madison, Wis.; three grandchildren, Allison, Natalie and Charles Deterding, St. Louis, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.

In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Deterding will be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude's Hospital or Shriners Hospital.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, Rome, Ga., makes this announcement for the family.


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 22, 2020.
So sorry to hear about his passing. I worked for him for many years and found him a very trustworthy man that I was proud to call a boss and friend.
David Atkins
October 21, 2020
Susan, I am so sorry to hear about Dean. I feel for you, Todd & Steve. You & your family are in my prayers.
Cherry Dutton
Friend
October 21, 2020
RIP Deano. Thanks for all the kind help over the years.
Ray Cordle
Coworker
October 21, 2020
My condolences to the family.
Jimmie Jones
October 21, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Susan, Todd, Steve, and the Deterding family. I have very fond memories of Mr. Deterding from my teen years to now. Dean was quick witted, smart, kind and fun to be around. I remember hanging out at the Deterdings, watching movies and listening to music. I'll always remember his grown up insights into films like the Godfather Pt. II, and his fondness for Johnny Rivers records. In recent years, I would occasionally run into him at Old Havana in Rome, where he could often be found on a Saturday afternoon. He always took time to ask me about work and family life. He loved lively and spirited debate about politics or sports and in depth conversation, and he never let me pay for a beer. May he rest in peace.
Russell Palmer
Friend
October 21, 2020
I'm deeply saddened by the passing of my brother-in law. I will always remember his laugh. My thoughts and prayers go out to my sister Susan and nephews Todd and Steve who I know admired their dad. Also, my thoughts are with Allison, Natalie and Charlie. To all - please keep your heads held high as that's what Dean would of hoped for. Please stay safe. Brenda
Brenda Brown Seenson
Family
October 21, 2020