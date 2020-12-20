Hefty, Dean A.

MOUNT HOREB/MIDDLETON - Dean A. Hefty, age 85, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Brookdale Middleton Stonefield. He was born on Oct. 12, 1935, in Mount Horeb, the son of Paulus and Helen (Huseth) Hefty.

Dean graduated from Mount Horeb High School. He married Jeanne (Ayers) Hefty on Sept. 17, 1955, at Springdale Lutheran Church. Dean worked as a salesman before starting Hefty Builders. He owned and operated his business for over 50 years.

In his free time Dean loved to learn about his family's past and where he came from. He could trace his family's history back to the 13th century. He also loved learning about military history, especially Civil War and World War II aircrafts.

Dean loved to collect cars over the years. He loved to travel and his favorite place to go was Hayward, where they owned a cabin. Dean was an active member of Springdale Lutheran Church. He enjoyed participating in Song of Norway dancers for 25 years.

Dean is survived by his two daughters, Sherri Hefty and Michelle (Joseph Burress) Hefty; Greek daughter, Dina (Spilios) Konstantindis; sister, Kay (Royce) Hansen; grandson, Michael (Jennifer Joppa) Reynolds; step-grandsons, Ryan Burress and Jared (Heidi) Burress; five great-grandchildren; extended Greek family; and many nieces and nephews and their extended families. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Hefty; parents; and in-laws, Stanley and Lillian Ayers.

Due to COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Jim Ranney presiding. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Dean's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at the time of service.

Memorials may be made in Dean's name to Springdale Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

