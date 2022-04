Warren, Dean Wilford

MADISON - Dean Wilford Warren, born Jan. 25, 1925, died, as he lived, with dignity and grace, at his residence, in Waunakee, on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. No services will be held. We thank God for lending us Dean for 96+ years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

