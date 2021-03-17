Benell, Deborah "Debbie"

VERONA - Deborah "Debbie" Benell, a gentle, kind and loving angel on earth, slipped from the loving embrace of her surrounded family at home on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the young age of 70. She also escaped the grip of cancer after more than 3 years.

Debbie was born on September 26, 1950 in Madison to Damain and Lucille Kennedy. She was raised in the historic 4th Ward of Madison, where she would walk to school with her life-long friends to St. Raphael's Grade School and Central High School (Class of '68). Debbie was a very proud and loyal Centralite!

Shortly after high school graduation she began a career with the UW Madison as a Program Associate at the UW College of Engineering, Department of Professional Development. She remained with the Department until her retirement after 49 years of loyalty and a steadfast focus of continuing excellence. Debbie worked side-by-side with professors and engineers of all mechanical and electrical disciplines forming long and heartfelt friendships with all co-workers. Debbie's unwavering loyalty to her work earned her recognition and awards at the highest levels upon her retirement, including Emerita status with the UW.

Debbie married her Central high school sweetheart, Tom, on June 29, 1974 and was immediately embraced by his large and loving family as an "Honorary Eighth Sister." They raised their two children in Verona, WI, where they resided for 35 years.

Debbie has as many friends as the stars in the heavens, a testament to her endearment. She was a devoted and incredible daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Debbie's life was full of love. Her presence made the world a better place.

Debbie cherished her pets. She loved being active in the outdoors with daily bike rides or walks. She was an excellent gardener; her green thumb complemented her Irish heritage well. She enjoyed all Wisconsin sports and was a loyal and enthusiastic Badger and Packer fan.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Tom; children, Renee (Brian) Wolfgramm of Fitchburg, Colin (Ashley) Benell of Wausau; grandchildren, Jade, Vica, Rylann, Brooks; brother, Michael Kennedy of Oelwein, IA; and numerous other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Damain (when she was 2 years old); her mother, Lucille; and brother Patrick Kennedy.

The family extends their appreciation to SSM Dean Oncology, UW Hospital/Carbone Center, and Agrace Hospice for their help and care in this strong lady's endeavor.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N. Main Street, Verona. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm and one hour prior to mass on Wednesday, both at the church.

Mass will be live streamed for those who cannot or choose not to attend. Please visit https://www.ryanfuneralservice.com and click on Debbie's obit.

A celebration of this incredible woman's life will be announced at later date.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625