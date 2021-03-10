Menu
Deborah "Debbie" Giesfeldt
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI

Giesfeldt, Deborah S. "Debbie"

SUN PRAIRIE - Deborah S. "Debbie" Giesfeldt, age 70, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Debbie was born on May 15, 1950, in Seattle, Wash., to Louis and Sadie (Soloman) Garaway. She married Todd Giesfeldt on June 13, 1971, in Seattle.

Debbie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandchildren knew her fondly as "Bubbie." She graduated with a degree in early childhood education, starting at the University of Washington and finishing at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She worked many years in early childhood Jewish education in the Chicago area and then as an administrative assistant in the Madison area at the Red Cross and Stark Realty. She was known for her caring attitude and keen sense of organization. Debbie loved nature and helping others and volunteered often at Olbrich Gardens and Temple Beth El.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Todd; children, Laura, Becky, and Jennifer; and grandchildren, Taylor, Haley, Ethan, Ellie, Simon, Noah, and Aiden.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Garaway and Sadie Sherman; along with her sisters, Betsy Menkes and Sharon Steiner.

The family wishes to thank Agrace HospiceCare for all their compassion during this time.

A private service will be held.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry and so saddened at the loss of Debbie. May her memory always be with you and a blessing to you. She will be missed so deeply. Sending love to all the Geisfledts. Nancy Ferrario and Family
Nancy Ferrario
April 22, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
March 10, 2021
