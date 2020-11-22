Menu
Deborah McCabe
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020

McCabe, Deborah Jean (Danks)

SUN PRAIRIE - Deborah Jean McCabe (nee Danks), 65, was born June 12, 1955, in Saint Paul, Minn., to John W. Danks and Marge M. Danks (nee Habisch). She passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison, Wis., after a courageous battle with cancer.

Deb grew up in Shoreview, Minn., graduating from Irondale High School in the class of 1973. Deb worked at Medtronic of Fridley, Minn., for a total of 38 years, taking a short break to raise her children. She worked in manufacturing, security, product literature, and patient services.

Deb married Michael James McCabe on April 28, 1978, at St. John's Catholic Church in New Brighton, Minn. Meeting on a blind date on April Fool's Day, they were engaged soon after. Together, they created a life built around family and close friends.

Deb enjoyed life through gardening, reading, collecting PEZ dispensers, spending time with her grandchildren, having backyard bonfires, playing cards/board games, and date nights with her husband. She always made celebrating holidays into cherished memories. Deb was a member of the Madison Knitters' Guild and enjoyed trying new crafts of all kinds.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael James McCabe; her father and mother, John W. Danks and Marge M. Danks (nee Habisch); and her sister, Jeannine Bergland (nee Danks).

Deb is survived by her children, Amanda (Seth) Haynes of Madison, Wis., Jerry McCabe of Willmar, Minn., and Susy (Brad) Martin of Madison, Wis.; her grandchildren, McCabe and Cecil; and her siblings, Gary (Sandy) Danks of Mesa, Ariz., and Wayne (Kris) Danks of North Branch, Minn.

A virtual celebration of her life will be held at a later date with details posted on her caring bridge site at caringbridge.org/visit/debmccabe. In lieu of flowers or cards, Deb requested donations be made to Agrace HospiceCare at agrace.org.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608) 442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 22, 2020.
