Deborah Simonson
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Portage High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kratz Funeral Home - Portage
302 East Conant Street
Portage, WI

Simonson, Deborah L.

PORTAGE - Deborah L. Simonson united in Heaven with her parents, Clayton Sr. and Verna (Bartels) Simonson, on Dec. 24, 2021. Deborah was born on Nov. 21, 1953, in Portage.

Deborah attended Portage High School and was employed at Northwoods, along with Edgewater Greenhouse.

Debbie was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and ARC Greater Columbia County.

Debbie enjoyed socializing with her community through attending local concerts in Portage. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, going to dances and spending time with her family. Debbie was very active in The Special Olympics, competing in bocce, bowling, and softball throw. Debbie enjoyed northern Wisconsin, as it held a special place in her heart.

Deborah is survived by siblings, Wanda Simonson, Marshfield, Wis., Velma (Steven) Helgerson, Portage, Wis., Sharon Cook, Marshfield, Wis., Clayton (Deborah M.) Simonson, Portage, Wis., Carl Simonson, Portage, Wis., Daniel (Lori) Simonson, Portage, Wis., and Patricia (Tim) Dover, Rio, Wis.; special friend and companion, Louis Hamele, Portage, Wis.; aunt, Marie Bartels, Portage, Wis.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be private, and the burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent in Deborah's name to The Special Olympics of Wisconsin.

The family wishes to thank the Columbia Health Care Center and Heartland Hospice for the care given Debbie.

Kratz Funeral Home in Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Kratz Funeral Home - Portage
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy for your loss.
Iona Gray
December 28, 2021
