Worzala, Deborah Dawn

MADISON - Deborah Dawn Worzala, 64, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, after two battles with cancer. She was born on Oct. 11, 1955, in San Jose, Calif. She was the daughter of William Murray and Betty Cook Murray. She was married to Frank J. Worzala on Feb. 14, 1986. She was a free-spirited artist, writer and musician. She played five instruments and most recently in a local band, New Horizons. Her favorite instrument was the clarinet. She also sang in numerous choirs.

She was one of the most beautiful, sweetest, down to earth, loving and strongest women you could meet. She treated everyone as if they were family. One of her favorite pastimes was to walk along a California beach and watch the sunset.

She is survived by her mother, Betty Cook Murray; her brother, Donald Victor Murray; her husband, Frank J. Worzala; her son, Cristopher Hall and his wife, Cheryl, and their children, Brooklyn and Mason; her daughter, Monica and partner, Joey Aguilar and his children, Aila, Matreya and Anthony; and her daughter, Heather. She is also survived by dozens of in-laws including aunts, uncles, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She is preceded in death by her father, William Murray; as well as her grandparents.

Visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, Wis. on Sept. 22, 2020, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. She will be truly missed. Rest in peace and fly high and be free. But, most importantly, sing with the angels, our dearest Dawn.

