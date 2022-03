I´m so deeply saddened to learn of Debbie´s passing. We were good friends and next door neighbors throughout junior high and high school...until I married and moved from Madison to Colorado in 1972. Debbie´s smile & ready laughter was infectious, and she certainly helped me through some challenging times in my younger life when I needed a sense of security and sanity. She was a great friend and shall be missed.

Kristin (Kris) Fredrickson Boynton March 3, 2021