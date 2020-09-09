Carey, Delbert LeRoy Jr.

MINERAL POINT - Delbert LeRoy Carey, Jr., age 77 triumphantly and peacefully entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Sept. 6, 2020, while holding the hands of his son and daughter.

Del is survived by his son Delbert of Mineral Point, his daughter Jackie (Mike) Marx of La Crosse, and three grandsons Alex (Jackie's) and Orion and Sebastien (Delbert's), his brother Eddie Byous and sister Patty (Paul) Kearns. Del is also survived by many in-laws from Joan's extensive family, including brothers-in-law Paul O'Brien of Racine, Gary (Betty) O'Brien of Mesa, Ariz., and sisters-in-law Jean (Phil) Stopper of Baraboo, and Mary Karow of Wyocena. He is also survived by many, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and a faithful cat named Boots.

Del was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Joan, his father Delbert L. Carey, Sr., his dad and mom, Eddie and Lorraine Byous, his paternal grandparents George and Susie Carey, and his maternal grand parents Elmer and Mary Wiesen, all of Mineral Point. He was also preceded in death by his brothers-in-law Francis, Harold, Mike, and Larry O'Brien and Keith Karow, and sisters-in-law Donna (Paul) and Rita (Mike) O'Brien.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Ss. MARY and PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH in Mineral Point. Fr Michael Tarigopula will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday morning, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Church. Due to COVID-19, visitors are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Internment services will follow. Due to COVID-19, there will be no luncheon following grave-side services. The Family is being assisted in these trying times by the Gorgen Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Mineral Point Fire Department and the Mineral Point Rescue Squad.

The family would like to thank all of Dad's nurses and caregivers, Dr. Grunow, the Mineral Point Rescue Squad, the staff at Upland Hills and the doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, including Deb, Kerri, Kate, Renita, and Wendy.

Gorgen Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh.com