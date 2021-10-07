Walton, Delmer L.

BENTON - Delmer L. Walton, 85, of Benton, Wis., died on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at home. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, at CASEY-MCNETT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Cuba City, Wis., with the Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Services will be livestreamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the St. Patrick's Church Cemetery in Benton. A public visitation for friends will be held from 10 a.m.–1:15 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Delmer was born on May 25, 1936, in Shullsburg, Wis., the son of John and Hazel (Hocking) Walton. He married Rose Piper on Sept. 26, 1964, at St. Patrick's Church in Benton. She preceded him in death on Oct. 2, 2010.

Survivors include four sons, Terry (Rosalee) Walton and Todd Walton, both of Benton, Tim (Lynne) Walton, Verona, Wis., and Tony (Joy) Walton, Sun Prairie, Wis.; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Cora Wonders, Hazel Spore, Dorothy Lancaster, Marietta Gleason, and Mildred Hall; and five brothers, James Walton, Leslie Walton, Lloyd Walton, Tom Walton, and Arnold Walton.

In lieu of flowers, a Delmer L. Walton Memorial Fund has been established.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.