Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Delmer Walton
FUNERAL HOME
Casey Funeral Home
123 N Jackson St
Cuba City, WI

Walton, Delmer L.

BENTON - Delmer L. Walton, 85, of Benton, Wis., died on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at home. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, at CASEY-MCNETT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Cuba City, Wis., with the Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Services will be livestreamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the St. Patrick's Church Cemetery in Benton. A public visitation for friends will be held from 10 a.m.–1:15 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Delmer was born on May 25, 1936, in Shullsburg, Wis., the son of John and Hazel (Hocking) Walton. He married Rose Piper on Sept. 26, 1964, at St. Patrick's Church in Benton. She preceded him in death on Oct. 2, 2010.

Survivors include four sons, Terry (Rosalee) Walton and Todd Walton, both of Benton, Tim (Lynne) Walton, Verona, Wis., and Tony (Joy) Walton, Sun Prairie, Wis.; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Cora Wonders, Hazel Spore, Dorothy Lancaster, Marietta Gleason, and Mildred Hall; and five brothers, James Walton, Leslie Walton, Lloyd Walton, Tom Walton, and Arnold Walton.

In lieu of flowers, a Delmer L. Walton Memorial Fund has been established.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:15p.m.
Casey-McNett Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Cuba City
123 North Jackson Street, Cuba City
Oct
8
Service
1:30p.m.
Casey-McNett Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Cuba City
123 North Jackson Street, Cuba City
Funeral services provided by:
Casey Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Casey Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.