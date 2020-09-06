Pogue, Delores (Scheel)

SUN PRAIRIE - Delores Audrey Pogue passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was the second child of Arthur and Ada (Hildebrandt) Scheel. Born on July 17, 1934, in the Town of Pleasant Springs, Dee grew up on several area farms, and graduated from Marshall High School in 1953. There, she met the love of her life, Vernon Pogue. Vern was new to the school, and Dee was working in the office on his first day. She told a friend she was going to marry that boy…and she did…on Oct. 17, 1953.

Dee and Vern were blessed with four children: Steven, Kathleen, Sharon and Susan. In 1967, they moved us to Sun Prairie, to the home they built together. Family meant everything to them, and they cherished the time spent together. Mom was a good cook, but her specialty was baking. We will miss her chocolate chip cookies the most, as the cookie jar was the first place we all went when we visited. She baked us special birthday cakes, and made that cherished phone call on our birthdays near our time of birth.

A stay-at-home Mom, Dee devoted many years to providing in-home day care, which she enjoyed immensely. She kept in touch with many of the families to this day. How she kept it all going is beyond us. She enjoyed gardening, her flower beds, and raising African violets. She enjoyed watching their grandsons play baseball and football through the years. Her great-grandson brought her much joy this past year.

Dee is survived by her children, Steve (D'Arcy) Pogue of Sun Prairie, Sharon (Alan) Frank of Deerfield, and Susan Kubly of Sun Prairie. She is further survived by grandsons, Michael (Victoria) Pogue, Ryan, Tyler and Kevin Kubly; great-grandson, Roark Pogue; sister, Phyllis (Russell) Frentzel; brother, Robert (Bonnie) Scheel; in-laws, Ruth Pogue, Floyd Gustrowsky, and Irene Weisensel; as well as many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her faithful dog, Bella.

She was preceded in death by husband Vern; infant daughter, Kathleen Rae; her parents; sisters, Marcella Heiman and Joanne Beal; niece, Cindy (Frentzel) Weisensel; nephew, Gary Heiman; in-laws, Everett and Beulah (Roberts) Pogue, Loren Beal, Roy Pogue, Ione Gustrowsky, and George Weisensel.

For over 50 years, she was a dedicated member of Sun Prairie United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Church, 702 North Street, Sun Prairie, WI 53590, or to the charity of your choice in memory of Dee.

Due to the pandemic, a private service was held. A celebration of Dee's life will be held at a later date.

Mom, give Dad a big hug from us, and know that you are loved and greatly missed…until we meet again.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com