Delores Vitale
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street
Portage, WI

Vitale, Delores M.

PORTAGE - Delores M. Vitale, age 89, passed away peacefully at Our House Senior Living in Portage on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Delores was born on Sept. 11, 1932, in Hefferont, Wis., the daughter of Leonard and Agnes (Blaski) Jazdzewski. Delores enjoyed crafts, sewing and crocheting. She loved playing bingo and putting puzzles together.

She is survived by her children, Ann (Larry) Heffernan, Frank (Teresa) Vitale, MaryAgnes (Steven) Botten, Madeline (John) Eggert, and Sam Vitale; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Peter Reggio Vitale, in 1980; sons, Tom Vitale and Tony Vitale; and siblings, Larry, Al, Frank, and Lucy.

The family would like to thank the staff at Our House Senior Living for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Francisco, My deepest sympathy at the passing of your Mom. May she rest in peace. Hope all is well for you and yours.
patrick mcsherry
Friend
January 17, 2022
Dear Ann & Frank I'm so sorry to read about the passing of your mother and am deeply saddened to read you've lost siblings, Tom among others. I hope this message finds you in good health. Colin
Colin "Corky" Herreid, now Colin Conn
December 31, 2021
