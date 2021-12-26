Vitale, Delores M.

PORTAGE - Delores M. Vitale, age 89, passed away peacefully at Our House Senior Living in Portage on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Delores was born on Sept. 11, 1932, in Hefferont, Wis., the daughter of Leonard and Agnes (Blaski) Jazdzewski. Delores enjoyed crafts, sewing and crocheting. She loved playing bingo and putting puzzles together.

She is survived by her children, Ann (Larry) Heffernan, Frank (Teresa) Vitale, MaryAgnes (Steven) Botten, Madeline (John) Eggert, and Sam Vitale; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Peter Reggio Vitale, in 1980; sons, Tom Vitale and Tony Vitale; and siblings, Larry, Al, Frank, and Lucy.

The family would like to thank the staff at Our House Senior Living for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.