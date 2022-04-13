Menu
DeLores Elaine Wiemann
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 14 2022
11:30a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Cress Funeral Service
DeLores Elaine (Steenblock) Wiemann

Oct. 2, 1933 - April 8, 2022

MADISON - DeLores Elaine (Steenblock) Wiemann, age 88, of Madison passed away peacefully April 8, 2022.

Born October 2, 1933, to Peter and Fannie (Decker) Steenblock in Belmond, Iowa. Oldest of 18 children, her grandparents Elzo and Lena Steenblock, were her greatest influence in childhood. Married to Orville Wiemann, September 29, 1950, they celebrated 72 years of marriage and nine children: Michael, Jeffrey (Annette), Bruce (Dawn), Cheryl, Kevin (Sheila), Lorraine (Michael Randall), Curtis (Lisa Baumann), Rick (Cindy) and Peter. She was also blessed with more than 60 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings: Joyce, Jeanice and Marvin Lee.

A compassionate and tireless caregiver, DeLores retired from the Dane County Nursing Home after 24 years as a CNA. Her faith was quiet, yet profoundly deep and personal. Renown for desserts, especially lemon meringue pies, a part of her sweet spirit found its way into everything she touched, including her family and friends.

DeLores was preceded in death by siblings: Roger, Donald, Francis, Alan, Betty, Larry, Darwin, Richard, Kenneth, Mary Jean, Raymond, Darrell, Leo and Teresa; her infant son, Michael; daughter, Cheryl; son-in-law, Michael Randall; grandsons: Kyle (Randall-Hachmeister) and Michael (Hachmeister); and great-grandchildren Atley Potter (Leah Wiemann), Hayden (Van Dinter), Aurora (Steinweg), and Sophia (Zak Wiemann).

Viewing for family and friends will be from 11:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at CRESS SUN PRAIRIE with a celebration of life to follow at 1:30 P.M.

DeLores will be laid to rest in Belmond, Iowa, on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Viewing for family and friends will be from 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at EWING FUNERAL HOME, 111 Luick's Ln, Belmond, IA 50421 with a celebration of life to follow at 12:30 P.M. Immediately following services, DeLores will be brought to her final place of rest at Belmond Cemetery. Afterwards, a light luncheon will be served back at the funeral home.

Any contributions in memory of DeLores may be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW) at https://www.alzwisc.org/memorial-tribute-gifts.

Cress Funeral Service

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

608-837-9054

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI
Apr
14
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI
Apr
16
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Ewing Funeral Home
111 Luick's Lane S, Belmond, IA
Apr
16
Celebration of Life
12:30p.m.
Ewing Funeral Home
111 Luick's Lane S, Belmond, IA
Apr
16
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Belmond Cemetery
1484 Taylor Ave, Belmond, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
April 13, 2022
