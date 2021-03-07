Danner, Deloris A.

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. - Deloris A. Danner, 89, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Park Ridge, Ill. She was born Feb. 29, 1932, in Madison, Wis., and was formerly of Vernon Hills and Libertyville. Deloris attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Madison and Libertyville.

Surviving are her four children, Ann (Kevin) Dwyer, Amy (Bob) Davis, Karen Danner and Andrew (Mari) Danner; and six grandchildren, Erin, Kieley, John, Patrick, Grant and Cole.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Danner, in 2017; and by her son, Eric Danner, in 2021.

Funeral services for her children and grandchildren will be held at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Dody's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Link available on funeral home website. For info: (847) 362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.