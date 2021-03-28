Mittlesteadt, Delvin R. "Del"

WAUNAKEE - Delvin R. "Del" Mittlesteadt, age 88, of Waunakee, passed away on March 22, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Del was born on Dec. 7, 1932, the son of Edward and Augusta (Kalinske) Mittlesteadt.

Del grew up on the family farm outside Montello, Wis., and graduated from Montello High School in 1950. Del served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea during the Korean Conflict. After serving his country, Del returned home and worked on the family farm until he moved to Madison and began a long career at Ohio Medical. Del married the love of his life, Luanne (Honer), in 1960, and they enjoyed 60 wonderful years together. They moved to Waunakee in 1970 and have enjoyed that community for many years. Del was also known to many in the areas of Muscoda and Montello. He made friends easily and met with them often. Del will be missed by all who knew him.

Del was an avid softball player in his earlier years. He also loved to go fishing with family at a cabin in Prairie du Chien. Del and Luanne enjoyed many hours at local casinos here in Wisconsin, as well as many trips to Las Vegas. They also traveled to Mexico and Europe, as well as numerous areas throughout the United States. Del was always enthused about sports, especially the Badgers, Packers, and even the St. Louis Cardinals. We tried to show him the error of his ways, but Del was always loyal to the Cardinals.

He is survived by his loving wife, Luanne; loving in-laws; nieces and nephews; and many other wonderful family members and friends.

Del is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Augusta Mittlesteadt; and siblings, Arlene (Harry) Hall, Willis (Joan) Mittlesteadt, Edward "Eddie" (Esther) Mittlesteadt, and Mavis (Lacy "Herman") Dewitt.

A private service will be held on Tuesday, March 30, and the burial with full military honors will take place at Vienna Cemetery in Waunakee.

