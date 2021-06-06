Menu
Denis Collins
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Collins, Denis

MADISON - Denis Collins-beloved husband, father, son, brother, teacher, student, mentor, and friend-passed away on Feb. 25, 2021, at home and embraced by his loved ones.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 12 at 2 p.m. at HOLY WISDOM MONASTERY, 4200 Country Highway M, Middleton. Friends may greet the family from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. For those unable to attend, the services will be livestreamed with a link available on the Cress website. Please share your memories at www.Cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
1:30p.m.
HOLY WISDOM MONASTERY
WI
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
HOLY WISDOM MONASTERY
4200 Country Highway M, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest heartfelt condolences to the family. May his spirit & soul be with the Lord obtaining eternal love and peace.
Sandra Rigoglioso (Doreen's friend)
Friend
June 10, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
June 6, 2021
