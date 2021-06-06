Collins, Denis

MADISON - Denis Collins-beloved husband, father, son, brother, teacher, student, mentor, and friend-passed away on Feb. 25, 2021, at home and embraced by his loved ones.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 12 at 2 p.m. at HOLY WISDOM MONASTERY, 4200 Country Highway M, Middleton. Friends may greet the family from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. For those unable to attend, the services will be livestreamed with a link available on the Cress website. Please share your memories at www.Cressfuneralservice.com.

