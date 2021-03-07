Menu
Denis Collins
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Collins, Denis

MADISON - Denis Collins-beloved husband, father, son, brother, teacher, student, mentor, and friend-passed away on Feb. 25, 2021, at home and embraced by his loved ones.

He was born on Jan. 12, 1956, in the Bronx, N.Y., to Walter J. "Buddy" Collins and Gloria Filippelli. They raised him in Carlstadt, N.J., along with his sisters, Doreen and Donna. In 1984, he married his soulmate, Dianne Jenkins, and they traveled a wonderful 36-year journey together, joined by their children, Seth and Anna.

Denis graduated from Montclair State College in 1977. After a short stint in corporate management, he headed to San Francisco, and began a period of spiritual exploration that led him to seminary, where he met Dianne. Denis dedicated himself to building a just and compassionate world, which he expressed through the lens of business ethics. He found inspiration in his father's working-class roots, his childhood parish priest (Franciscan Father Mychal Judge), and his own early work experiences.

Denis earned his Ph.D. in business environment and public policy from the University of Pittsburgh. He began his academic career in 1990 at the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Business and completed it at Edgewood College. Over the course of his career, he became an internationally respected and widely published scholar, won numerous teaching awards, and served on the boards of business ethics journals and professional associations. At the time of his death, he was Professor Emeritus at Edgewood College School of Business and Visiting Professor at UW-Madison.

Denis shared his passion for service and meaningful work with his students: their first assignment was to serve at the Luke House and write about their experiences, and their last was an essay on the purpose of life. A practical idealist, he was always happy to meet with someone curious about his work or grappling with an ethical dilemma.

After beating terminal cancer and a six-month prognosis in 1995, Denis considered the final third of his life his "bonus days." He was ultimately a six-time cancer survivor, but the long-term effects of his treatments took their toll.

Denis treasured the gift of seeing his children grow up to be amazing individuals. He deeply appreciated spending his final year co-authoring a book with Seth. He loved to show Anna the humor in life, and pushed her to think critically, always with sweets on hand. Denis was a devout meditator and loved to read. He could often be found sitting serenely in the side yard accompanied by a book and one of the family's pets, serving as a reminder to slow down and enjoy the moment.

Denis was preceded in death by his father, Buddy; father-in-law, William Jenkins; and sister-in-law, Donna Sweet. He is survived by Dianne, Seth and Anna. He is further survived by his mother, Gloria; sister, Doreen (Nick) Pino; sister, Donna (Joey) Hennessy; niece, Gina (Dave) Ferrara; nephew, Dan (Lauren Mihalik) Piazza; and by mother-in-law, Alice Jenkins; brothers-in-law, Mike Jenkins, Daryl (Kathleen) Jenkins, Mark Jenkins, Ryan (Tracy) Jenkins and Carl Jenkins; sisters-in-law, Sue Jenkins, Karen Jenkins, Teresa (John) Barteau, and Kate (Mark) Hurley; and extended family members.

A celebration of life will be held later this year, once we may gather together safely. Memorials may be made to Madison's Luke House or your local Boys and Girls Club.

The family is deeply grateful for the compassionate, kind and respectful care provided to Denis by Drs. Tom Shiffler, Chris Saddler, and Toby Campbell and their staff; Neuhauser Pharmacist Peg Breuer; and Denis' support team at Agrace Hospice. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am deeply saddened to hear of Prof. Collins' passing. He was a wonderful colleague and friend to me. His legacy, through his works, books, and students, endures.
P. Mathew
Friend
September 23, 2021
Denis was an amazing individual. As a professional colleague, I was always touched by how much he cared about his students and his work. He was passionate about making a positive impact on the world. Blessings to those who mourn his passing. May the memory of his love, kindness, and grace provide you with comfort until we all meet again.
Brad Agle
Work
June 12, 2021
My sincere condolences. Denis was an amazing professor that inspired students but pushed them to be better tomorrow than today. I thoroughly enjoyed his class and spark.
Katie
May 5, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
March 9, 2021
Grateful for Denis's contributions to business ethics, and to the Society for Business Ethics, over the course of his career! He will be missed.
Jason M. Stansbury
March 8, 2021
Dianne, Seth, and Anna, So sad to hear of Denis' passing. He was truly a gentle soul! I still miss seeing him sitting in your old yard! Blessings and love to all of you! Barb
Barb Rubin
March 7, 2021
