Denise Marie Mehltretter

April 5, 1960 - April 16, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, WI - Denise Marie Mehltretter, 62, of Cambridge passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday morning April 16, 2022.

Denise was born to the late Margaret and Stanley R. Dahl on April 5, 1960 at Madison General Hospital. She was preceded in death by her favorite Aunt, Arleen Rasmussen of Cambridge and her in-laws, Dorothy and Robert Mehltretter of Cambridge.

Denise has been a resident of Cambridge for the past 46 years. She graduated from Cambridge High School, class of '78. She later attended MATC and obtained a Barbers Degree. She bartended at Utica Bar during Barber school to pay for classes and experienced a robbery at gunpoint.

She started her career in barbering at Bud's Barber Shop in Beloit, WI and later ventured on her own and operated the Village Barber in Cambridge until 1999. She stepped away from barbering and co-owned the London Depot Bar and the Fairway Crossing Bar & Grill for ten years. She later worked as a cashier at Cambridge Piggly Wiggly for 9 years until she retired.

Denise is survived by her husband, Don; daughter, Michelle (William) Metz, of Cambridge; grandchildren: Hunter (Kaitlyn) Eagen of Marshall, Dakota Eagen and Finnigan Metz of Cambridge; great-grandchild, Bliss Eagen; brothers and sisters, Carol Strandlie of Stoughton, Paul (Ann) Dahl of Bloomington, MN, Lynette (Bob) Paulsen of Kimberling City, MO and Scott Dahl of Branson West, MO; and several nieces and nephews.

Denise was a proud and active member of the Cambridge Area Lions Club for over 15 years where she served as Treasurer (2yr) and a Board Advisor.

Per Denise's wishes, no visitation or service will be held, however a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to The Cambridge Area Lions Club, PO Box 504, Cambridge, WI 53523.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

