Denise Weber
1968 - 2020
BORN
1968
DIED
2020

Weber, Denise Louise

DANE - Denise Louise Weber, age 52, passed away tragically on Nov. 27, 2020, at her home. Denise was born in Madison at St. Mary's Hospital on July 21, 1968, to Robert L. Pribbenow, her father (now deceased), and Hilda J. Pribbenow. She was full of life, loved to ride her motorcycle and was always quick to smile and even quicker to help a friend in need.

Denise is survived by her mother, Hilda J. Pribbenow; her son, Cody R. Weber (Lisa); her daughters, Morgan W. Bonnell (Brandon) and Tabatha (Tony) Weeks; 11 grandchildren; brother, Kerry (Carol); sister, Debbie; brother, Curtis; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and a multitude of loving friends, many of whom remained friends from childhood. She also leaves behind her best buddy, Badger. Denise was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy J. Weber; her father, Robert L. Pribbenow; son, Timothy J Weber (II); her paternal grandparents, Gustave and Grace Pribbenow of Lodi; and her maternal grandparents, Alfred and Jennie Dudley of Livingston, Ill.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tues. Dec. 8, 2020. Please note, due to Covid-19, facemasks and social distancing will be required. Building capacity is limited to 25 people, so your patience and understanding will be appreciated for complying. A visitation will also be held beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Wed., Dec. 9, 2020, at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK'S CHURCH LODI, 521 Fair St., with a Mass of Christian Burial starting at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Father Joseph Baker presiding. Interment is to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Sauk Street, in Lodi.

A go-fund-me page has been established for Denise at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kdppx9-denise039s-funeral.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 S. Main St.

(608) 592-3201


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hamre Gunderson Funeral Home
157 S Main St, Lodi, WI 53555
Dec
9
Visitation
10:30a.m.
BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK'S CHURCH
521 Fair St., LODI, Wisconsin
Dec
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK'S CHURCH
521 Fair St., LODI, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Hamre Gunderson Funeral Home
