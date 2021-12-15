Alt, Dennis G.

SPRING GREEN/SUN PRAIRIE - Dennis G. Alt, age 66, of Westfield, passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Berlin Hospital following an illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Spring Green, Wis. Father Garrett Kau will officiate, with burial in the church cemetery. In celebration of him and the things he loved, you are welcome to wear your game day Packers apparel or your "ugly" Christmas sweater. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. Out of respect for Dennis, we are requesting masks to be worn.

