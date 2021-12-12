Fluckiger, Dennis W. "Den Williams"

MADISON - Dennis W. Fluckiger (musician name, Den Williams), age 79, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Sept. 27, 1942, in Madison, the son of William and Anna (Froland) Fluckiger.

Dennis graduated from Madison East High School in 1961. He was married to Mikki for eight and a half good years, and together they had two children, Jerianne and Kris. Later, he married Beverly Schmitz, and together they had two children, Jennifer and Jeffrey. Dennis and Beverly were together for 41 1/2 years until her passing.

Dennis worked for the Madison School District in building services for 37 1/2 years. His true passion was being a musician from 1958-2016, where he played throughout the Madison area and taught hundreds of students on the piano. He was also a proud member of the Musician Union through 2020.

Dennis is survived by his two daughters, Jerianne (Arnie) Theis and Jennifer Macheel; two sons, Jeffrey (Melissa) Fluckiger and Kris (Cindy Zuehls) Fluckiger; grandchildren, Madilynn, Wyatt and Jacilynn Fluckiger, and Joe, Nick and Lindy Fluckiger; and former wife, Mikki Popowich. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; parents; and brother, Arnie (Ruth) Mier.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

To all my special friends, you know who you are, and there are too many to list, including my Wednesday coffee buddies, thank you for being in my life. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

