MADISON - Dennis D. St. John, age 72, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, after a prolonged illness. He was born on Sept. 15, 1948, in Beloit, Wis., the son of Dale and Betty (Spaulding) St. John.

Dennis graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1967 and immediately served in the U.S. Navy. He was employed with the State of Wisconsin, Department of Public Instruction for 22 years, retiring in 2010.

Dennis was kind, and the many friends he had spoke greatly of his character. He was an ultimate sports fan, living and breathing for the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. Dennis enjoyed attending baseball spring training for many years and in retirement taking Joe Buckley baseball tours. He liked playing cards, especially euchre and cribbage.

Dennis loved living at Oak Park Place and cherished the friendships with the residents and staff he made over the past two years. His family was most important to Dennis, and there was never an event he did not attend with them.

Dennis is survived by his mother, Betty St. John; daughters, Heather (Ken) Strand and Amy (Chris) Mulcahy; brother, Stan (Jeanie) St. John; sister, Sherri Jo (Michael Cornwell) St. John; many special nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces; special friends, Pamela St. John, Conrad and Linda Marks and family; and grand fur baby, Hazel. He was preceded in death by his father, Dale; and sister, Dawn Coplien.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday. The family requests that you wear your favorite Packers, Badgers or Brewers apparel.

A special thank you to St. Mary's Hospital RNs, Celia and Kyrie, for their amazing care, not only to our father but also to us, his daughters. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

