Dennis T. "Kel" Keller

March 4, 1938 - March 10, 2022

ROUND ROCK, TX - Dennis T. "Kel" Keller, 84, formerly of Fitchburg, passed away on March 10, 2022, in Round Rock, Texas, where he and his wife moved in 2021 to be close to their daughter, Darcy. He celebrated his birthday shortly before succumbing to complications of Parkinson's Disease.

He is survived by his wife, Kerry; son, Chris of San Lorenzo, CA; daughter, Darcy (Chris) Laszewski of Round Rock; twin daughters: Stacy (Scott) Goerig of Chicago and Tracy Donovan of Carlsbad, CA; sister, Diane Ellis of El Paso, TX; seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dennis was born March 4, 1938, to Matthew and Harriet and grew up in Milwaukee. After serving in the Army overseas for three years, he returned there and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He desired to become a public servant and joined the IRS in Madison. He wrote the manual for the IRS on auditing and traveled around the state training junior agents. He received many awards during his 35 years of service.

Dennis resided in Fitchburg where he was a founding member of the Fitchburg Fire Department. In addition to being a firefighter for a record 30 years, he served as treasurer and fundraiser. He donated blood over 185 times in 32 years, again, showing his dedication to service. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.