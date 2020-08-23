Kistner, Dennis P.

MADISON - Dennis P. Kistner, 80, lost his five-year battle with prostate cancer on Aug 14, 2020. He was born in Sheboygan, Wis., where he met his wife, Jean (Selko) Kistner, while dancing in high school. After marriage in 1965, they relocated to Madison, Wis. Dennis retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2002.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Jean; sister, Patricia Marver; brother, Ron (Sandy) Kistner; children, Paul (Annie) Kistner and Steve (Krissy) Kistner; as well as five grandchildren. He enjoyed his family, church group, golfing, ballroom dancing, fishing, roller-skating, Wisconsin sports and any project that involved the words "DIY."

A special thank you to UW Cancer Center and Agrace HospiceCare for their exceptional care. Once travel (and dancing) becomes a little safer, a celebration of his life will be held in Madison.

