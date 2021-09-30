Pahnke, Dennis D.

MADISON - Dennis D. Pahnke, age 72, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on June 9, 1949, in Shullsburg, Wis.

Dennis started delivering newspapers at the age of 12. He rented the Roundhouse concession stand from City of Shullsburg for three summers starting at age 14 with help from his mother and Bob Mittlesteadt. At age 16, Dennis started working part-time in gas stations, which he continued to do until he began college in Madison at age 18. He married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Peacock, in 1969, and they raised two sons together.

Dennis worked in a detail shop in Madison all throughout school and started his first year of full-time employment after finishing school. In 1971, he acquired his Wisconsin Automobile dealer license. He then received a full-time job working with a telephone company. Dennis purchased The Buckeye Inn in Madison with Bill Look and operated it from 1977-1985 while also continuing to work at Ohmeda until 1983.

In 1985, Dennis started a business building custom vans, which he continued until 1992. This led to more vehicle sales and with the encouragement of Bob Gunderson, he began working on funeral home conversions and mobile dog grooming vans. Since 2003, much time was spent purchasing and selling cars to large dealerships, many times doing unusual repairs on these vehicles to satisfy dealer needs. Dennis continued to find vehicles for many wonderful customers and their families, many of whom he established relationships with in the 1970s and continued with throughout his life.

Dennis is survived by his son, Brent Pahnke; grandchildren, Kendra and Kyle Pahnke; special friend, Virginia Ludke; sister, Joy (Chuck) Scadden; brother, Daryl (Laurie) Pahnke; and several nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley K. Pahnke; son, Brad Pahnke; and parents, Fred and Alta Pahnke.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Monday.

Special thanks to Dennis' care team at Agrace HospiceCare. Memorials may be made in Dennis' name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society – Wisconsin Chapter, 1120 James Drive, Suite A, Heartland, WI 53029. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

