Dennis Phelan
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Madison East High School

Phelan, Dennis M.

DODGEVILLE - Dennis M. Phelan, 55, of Dodgeville, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.

Dennis was born on Oct. 9, 1964, in Madison, to Dennis D. and Joan L. (Lamoreux) Phelan. He graduated from Madison East High School in 1982.

Dennis is survived by his former wife and long-time soulmate, Dawn Phelan; his mother, Joan Phelan; his brothers, Jim (Denise) Phelan and Tom (Mary Becker) Phelan; and sister, Diane (Larry) Raney.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis D. Phelan.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at his sister's home in Montello.

Dennis enjoyed Packers and Badgers football, Brewers baseball, and almost any NHL hockey game. He enjoyed a good family get-together and the bigger the better. He also enjoyed his trips to the National Parks of the West and had a particular fondness for Glacier National Park.

Dennis's family wishes to thank the caregivers at Agrace Hospice center of Fitchburg for their kindness and care.

Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
