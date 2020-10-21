Utecht, Dennis Dale

MADISON/DEFOREST - Dennis Dale Utecht, 78, formerly of Oshkosh, Wis., passed away peacefully Saturday evening, Oct. 17, 2020, at Tender Reflections Assisted Living in DeForest. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Dennis was born July 9, 1942, in Oshkosh, to the late Clifford and Dorothy (Weigand) Utecht, as the fourth of seven children, Clifford Jr. (Sonny), John, Sally, Thomas, Michael and Mary Kay. Upon graduating the 8th grade from Sacred Heart Catholic School, he apprenticed at the Waite Carpet Factory to help support his mother and his three younger brothers and sisters at home. He met and married the love of his life, Carolyn Mae (Young), in May of 1967. They purchased two small homes in the heart of town where he raised his family of three young children while watching over his mother and younger brother for nearly 30 years. During that time he worked on the river for both American Excelsior and Paragon Wax, until the latter closed its doors in 1992 from a devastating fire. Dennis loved to bring the kids to the boat house after work, where families would congregate for food, fishing, cards and a few celebratory "cold ones." After the fire, he culminated another 20-year career with Hydrite Chemical, just south of town. Never having been a licensed driver, he frequently rode his bike or walked the daily eight mile round trip between work and home in all sorts of crazy Wisconsin weather. This daily trip also served to aid and abet his love of collecting unique treasures for friends, family and future projects at nearly every lawn, garage and secondhand estate sale he could lay his eyes on. A kind and constant dreamer himself, he always listened, supported and lent a helping hand to all who knew him.

Dennis is survived by his sister, Sally (Klimko); his daughters, Sharon (Minten), Anne (Schoenemann) and Heather (Weich); his son, John; and seven grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.

