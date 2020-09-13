Loy, Denny

MCFARLAND - Denny Loy, age 72, passed away on Sept. 4, 2020, at UW Hospital of a cardiac arrest. He was born to Charlotte and Morse Loy on Aug. 10, 1948. In 2005, he retired from the WI DOT Construction and Engineering after 37 years.

He married the love of his life, Liz in 1981. His #1 priority was his grandchildren. Denny enjoyed watching the Packers, going deer hunting with family and friends, and spent many hours fishing at their cottage in Hayward. During the winter they would enjoy the warm weather of Boynton Beach, Fla.

Denny leaves behind his best friend and wife, Liz; daughters, Jill Jackson of Madison and Jody (Jerry) Esposito of Coral Springs, Fla.; grandchildren, Steffan Jackson, Shea and Blake Esposito; mother, Charlotte; sisters, Nancy (Roger) Parkos and Linda (Jim) Crawley; sisters-in-law, Mary (Bill) Vogel, Deb (Keith) Buckingham; brother-in-law, Jim McDermott; along with many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. He was proceeded in death by his father Morse and in-laws Ruth and Burnell McDermott.

Denny, you were a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend to all of us. We love you and will never forget the happiness you brought to our lives.

A private family gathering has already been held.