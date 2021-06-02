Menu
Derek Thomsett
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives
3325 E. Washington Avenue
Madison, WI

Thomsett, Derek John

MADISON - Derek John Thomsett completed his life's journey May 22, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare of Madison. Derek was born in England on March 8, 1928, to Frederick and Ethel Zedgitt Thomsett. During World War II, Derek was sent to Wales to avoid the war. As a young man of 19, he flew to Canada, where he spent most of his life. He married Carol Stevenson in 1961. Derek and Carol had one daughter, Elizabeth. Derek earned three college degrees and taught mathematics at the university level.

Derek and family spent summers at a cottage at Hurd's Lake, near Renfrew, Ontario. After Carol died of cancer in 1992, Derek sought a new love. In 1998, Derek married Eleanor White, on December 23, at the Wisconsin State Capitol. Derek and Eleanor spent several winters in Alamogordo, N.M., with their three-legged dog, Spencer.

Derek was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and his first wife, Carol. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor White; daughter, Elizabeth Thomsett-Scott; granddaughter, Carol Scott; stepson, Todd White and his wife, Missy and son, Evan; a nephew in Canada; and a niece and nephew in England.

After Derek's cremation, there will be no service. As Derek requested, his wife is flying the British flag. Donations may be made to Agrace Foundation, E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.

Informed Choice Funeral

& Cremation Alternatives

3325 E. Washington Ave.

Madison (608) 249-6758


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 2, 2021.
Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives
Hello Eleanor we are sad to hear of Derek's death. WHAT A MAN! I wonder if all Englishmen are like him??? If so, we would have a much better and peaceful world! Eleanor, we are so glad that we were able to get to know you better in the late 1990's and then to have so much fun and excellent conversations with you and Dereck in Stoughton and in Alamogordo. I well I remember our trek across the salt flats as some dang nuclear missile site and I think Spenser was carried because it was toooo hot for his little feet. Derek was a great intellectual and he is the only man I know who started studying and learning Greek or was it Latin when he was in early 80's what a guy. As great as he was at teaching I still can not understand higher or is it highest math??? But it is not for Derek trying to teach a somewhat dumb American! May we all have Peace on this earth!!! Buzz and Kay Davis, 608-239-5354
Buzz Davis
Friend
June 2, 2021
