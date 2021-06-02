Thomsett, Derek John

MADISON - Derek John Thomsett completed his life's journey May 22, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare of Madison. Derek was born in England on March 8, 1928, to Frederick and Ethel Zedgitt Thomsett. During World War II, Derek was sent to Wales to avoid the war. As a young man of 19, he flew to Canada, where he spent most of his life. He married Carol Stevenson in 1961. Derek and Carol had one daughter, Elizabeth. Derek earned three college degrees and taught mathematics at the university level.

Derek and family spent summers at a cottage at Hurd's Lake, near Renfrew, Ontario. After Carol died of cancer in 1992, Derek sought a new love. In 1998, Derek married Eleanor White, on December 23, at the Wisconsin State Capitol. Derek and Eleanor spent several winters in Alamogordo, N.M., with their three-legged dog, Spencer.

Derek was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and his first wife, Carol. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor White; daughter, Elizabeth Thomsett-Scott; granddaughter, Carol Scott; stepson, Todd White and his wife, Missy and son, Evan; a nephew in Canada; and a niece and nephew in England.

After Derek's cremation, there will be no service. As Derek requested, his wife is flying the British flag. Donations may be made to Agrace Foundation, E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.

