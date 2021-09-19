Kinney, Diane J.

OREGON - Diane J. Kinney, our sweet little angel, passed unexpectedly on June 28, 2021.

Diane was born in Madison, Wis., to Lois and Lawrence Lewis on May 31, 1943. She married David R. Kinney, and they spent 50 wonderful years together until his passing in 2011. They have two children, Laurie and Brad.

Diane dearly loved her family and friends and was very sweet, kind, generous, thoughtful, hardworking and always thinking of others. She had a great sense of humor and looked forward to new adventures. Diane was fun to be with and will be greatly missed!

Diane made lifelong friends during her 39 years at Wisco Industries in Oregon.

She is survived by her daughter, Laurie (Haroot) Mesdjian; grandsons, Stephan (Leana Nakielski and children, Emiliano, Akira and Ricardo) Mesdjian and Alex (Cortney) Mesdjian and their sons, Aiden and Luca; daughter-in-law, Lisa Kinney and grandson, Jake Kinney; brothers, Bob (Kathy) Lewis and Richard (Madeleine) Lewis; sister, Sharon (Tim); Chuckie Thousand; cousin, Jan (Dave) Stephenson; sisters-in-law, Pat (George) Bunders, Kathy Dombroski, Margie (Patrick) ODonnell and Connie (John) Milam; and many other dear family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Brad, in 2013; and her great-granddaughter, Brielle Mesdjian, in 2018.

As per her wishes there will be no service; instead, let us all raise a small can of Coca-Cola in her memory!