Nelson, Diane

OREGON - Diane Nelson, age 61, of Oregon, passed away on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on Jan. 31, 1960, in Madison, the daughter of Dale and Donna (Corcoran) Crotty.

Diane graduated from Oregon High School in 1978. She married her high school sweetheart, Scott Nelson, on Aug. 2, 1980, in Oregon. Diane loved traveling and looked forward to yearly tropical vacations with Scott. She passed that love onto her daughter, who became her personal travel agent, travel companion and guide. Cruises were her favorite, and the weather needed to be hot! Diane loved to shop and never missed a Kohl's Super Saturday. She had a great sense of humor, quick wit and always made other people smile. She loved sharing funny stories, especially of Zach. Diane had a passion for cooking and loved to bake treats for everyone, especially Scott's work pals.

Diane is survived by her husband, Scott; daughter, Brooke (Aaron) Elenbaum; father-in-law, Roger Nelson; two sisters-in-law, Cindy Crotty and Tracy (Chuck) DiMaggio; five brothers-in-law, Glen (Denise) Nelson, Mike (Michele) Nelson, Brett (Sue) Nelson, Bart Nelson and Chester (Sandi) Nelson; cat, Kasey Kahne; grand-kitties, Duepur and Bubbi; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by son, Zachary Scott Nelson; brother, Dave Crotty; father, Dale Crotty; mother, Donna Jean Crotty; and mother-in-law, Ginger Nelson.

A funeral service will be held at BARNWOOD EVENTS, 3230 Larsen Road, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, with the Rev. David Bechtold presiding. Visitation will be held at Barnwood Events from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Diane took COVID precautions seriously and out of respect for her, please honor the mask mandate that is in place in Dane County. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

