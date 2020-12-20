Allsen, Diann L.

MADISON - Diann Linn Allsen died on Dec. 17, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. She was born on Nov. 21, 1957, in Owatonna, Minn., daughter of Marvin Underland and Elvina (Schulz) Underland. She graduated from Owatonna High School in 1976 and attended Rochester Community College. Diann was an excellent trombonist and joined the RCC band, where she met another trombonist, Mike Allsen, while playing at a football game during the first week of classes. They were married on July 29, 1978, and moved to Wisconsin, where both attended UW-La Crosse. Diann graduated from UWL in 1982 with a degree in accounting. (She earned a 3.97 GPA while taking a full load of classes and working full time at a local bank.) In 1982, she took a position in Madison with the Wisconsin Legislative Audit Bureau, where she would spend her entire career, 33 years, for most of that time serving as one of the bureau's directors. A devoted public servant, Diann was proud of her work at LAB, particularly of audits in the 1990s that helped to strengthen and secure the state of Wisconsin's employee retirement fund. However, she grew increasingly disillusioned with the increasingly partisan nature of the legislature during the last several years of her tenure.

In 1988, Diann and Mike began one of the great adventures of their life, parenthood, when they travelled to South America to adopt their son, Jeffrey, then 2 years old. She overcame several health challenges during her lifetime, including two successful kidney transplants, the first a gift from her father, Marvin, when she was a teenager, and the second from her brother, Tom, 18 years later. Diann continued to make music throughout her life, playing in the Glenwood Moravian Trombone Choir with Mike beginning in 1983. Before she became sick, they recorded several tracks together for an online Advent Concert this year at Glenwood.

Diann was a skilled and creative gardener and transformed much of their yard into a perennial garden. She and Mike hiked nearly all of Wisconsin's State Parks and many of the area County Parks. In the last several years, their vacations, primarily in the West, have also focused on hiking, visiting and exploring many National Parks. They particularly enjoyed a month-long stay in Arizona in February 2020. Following her retirement from LAB, Diann developed a deep interest in genealogy, and traced her Norwegian and German families back many generations. She was also a longtime volunteer at Olbrich Gardens.

Diann was preceded in death by her father and mother and by a brother, Randy Underland. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Mike; son, Jeff (Cassie Canady); sister, Juliann (Dale) Brueske; brother, Tom (Linda) Underland; father- and mother-in-law, Ken and Nancy Allsen; brother-in-law, Joe Allsen; sister-in-law, Teresa (Tom) DeLuca; and her nieces and nephews, Sharon, Randy, Duane, Terry, Hunter, Mallory, and Ryan. Given the current situation, the family plans no immediate funeral, but instead will host a celebration of life at a later time at Glenwood Moravian Community Church. Memorials may be directed to Olbrich Gardens. Diann was a warm and loving wife and mother, and a brilliant and powerful woman who left us far too soon.