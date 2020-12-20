Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Diann Allsen
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020

Allsen, Diann L.

MADISON - Diann Linn Allsen died on Dec. 17, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. She was born on Nov. 21, 1957, in Owatonna, Minn., daughter of Marvin Underland and Elvina (Schulz) Underland. She graduated from Owatonna High School in 1976 and attended Rochester Community College. Diann was an excellent trombonist and joined the RCC band, where she met another trombonist, Mike Allsen, while playing at a football game during the first week of classes. They were married on July 29, 1978, and moved to Wisconsin, where both attended UW-La Crosse. Diann graduated from UWL in 1982 with a degree in accounting. (She earned a 3.97 GPA while taking a full load of classes and working full time at a local bank.) In 1982, she took a position in Madison with the Wisconsin Legislative Audit Bureau, where she would spend her entire career, 33 years, for most of that time serving as one of the bureau's directors. A devoted public servant, Diann was proud of her work at LAB, particularly of audits in the 1990s that helped to strengthen and secure the state of Wisconsin's employee retirement fund. However, she grew increasingly disillusioned with the increasingly partisan nature of the legislature during the last several years of her tenure.

In 1988, Diann and Mike began one of the great adventures of their life, parenthood, when they travelled to South America to adopt their son, Jeffrey, then 2 years old. She overcame several health challenges during her lifetime, including two successful kidney transplants, the first a gift from her father, Marvin, when she was a teenager, and the second from her brother, Tom, 18 years later. Diann continued to make music throughout her life, playing in the Glenwood Moravian Trombone Choir with Mike beginning in 1983. Before she became sick, they recorded several tracks together for an online Advent Concert this year at Glenwood.

Diann was a skilled and creative gardener and transformed much of their yard into a perennial garden. She and Mike hiked nearly all of Wisconsin's State Parks and many of the area County Parks. In the last several years, their vacations, primarily in the West, have also focused on hiking, visiting and exploring many National Parks. They particularly enjoyed a month-long stay in Arizona in February 2020. Following her retirement from LAB, Diann developed a deep interest in genealogy, and traced her Norwegian and German families back many generations. She was also a longtime volunteer at Olbrich Gardens.

Diann was preceded in death by her father and mother and by a brother, Randy Underland. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Mike; son, Jeff (Cassie Canady); sister, Juliann (Dale) Brueske; brother, Tom (Linda) Underland; father- and mother-in-law, Ken and Nancy Allsen; brother-in-law, Joe Allsen; sister-in-law, Teresa (Tom) DeLuca; and her nieces and nephews, Sharon, Randy, Duane, Terry, Hunter, Mallory, and Ryan. Given the current situation, the family plans no immediate funeral, but instead will host a celebration of life at a later time at Glenwood Moravian Community Church. Memorials may be directed to Olbrich Gardens. Diann was a warm and loving wife and mother, and a brilliant and powerful woman who left us far too soon.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
A year for many has flown by, but no doubt, it has not for Diann's family. I hope, against hope, that the many wonderful memories of Diann have been a light in your life that illuminate your path.
S.A. Welch
Work
December 14, 2021
I was very saddened to hear this news. My sincere condolences to the Allsen family. I worked with Diann for over 15 years at LAB and, while I had various mentors there, she was the best. I have a lot of fond memories of her, not just from all that I learned but also our talks about family, vacations, gardening, and anything else in general. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Brandon Brickner
January 15, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Lu Mulder
December 26, 2020
I am sad to hear of Diann's death. We worked together on some audits at LAB during the 25 years that we were both there. I enjoyed our lunches with Wendy and Cathy back in the 1980s and 1990s. My thoughts are with Mike and Jeff during this tough time.
Nancy Tauchen
December 22, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Allsen family. I worked with Diann for several years at LAB. I would consider her one of my mentors and also one of the nicest people I will ever meet. A beautiful light taken from this world too soon! Diann and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Julie Gordon
December 21, 2020
I am sorry for Diann's passing. I am glad you had some time to travel after Mike retired. He spoke of their plans often before he retired.
S.A. Welch
December 21, 2020
My deepest condolences to Mike and Jeff and Juliann and Dale and Tom. I remember so clearly Mike and Diann wedding. How beautiful she was. She was always caring for others. No matter what. SHE had a heart of gold. Sending my love to everyone.
Judith Selig
December 21, 2020
There were many I worked with at the Legislative Audit Bureau during the 90´s who were terrific, smart people - Diann was one of the best. I am grateful to have known her, saddened by her death, and offer my sympathy.
Beth Robinson
December 21, 2020
Dear Mike and Jeff, we are so shocked and saddened to hear about Diann! We have no words. Our prayers and love to you both. In deep sadness and sympathy. Deb and Brian
Deb and Brian
December 20, 2020
Mike: Liz Swingen, Diann's hair dresser, forwarded the obituary to me. You have my sincere sympathy. Hope you are safe and healthy. Wish we would be seeing each other at MEMF this year, but guess we will have to wait until 2022. Take care.
Judyth Swingen
December 20, 2020
Mike, I was so sorry to read about Diann's passing. She was always a joy to chat with while cutting her hair. She will definitely be missed. Liz Swingen Manhattan Hair Designs, LLC
Liz Swingen
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results