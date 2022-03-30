Menu
Dick L. Falch
Dick L. Falch

MADISON - Dick L. Falch, age 87, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Homestead Living in Waunakee.

A public visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, April 11, 2022 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A private family service will be held the following day at Bashford United Methodist Church.

A full obituary is planned for the week of April 3. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

