Dolores Arndt
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021

Arndt, Dolores A.

DEFOREST - Dolores A. Arndt, 80, of DeForest, Wis., passed away peacefully on March 3, 2021.

She was born in Dundee, Wis., to Vilas and Evelyn Ludwig on Feb. 24, 1941.

Dolores graduated from Campbellsport High School and married her high school sweetheart, Dave. Together they raised a tight-knit family of three boys and enjoyed camping, a variety of sports, and music.

Dolores worked as a middle school teacher's aide and later as an employee of Bakke Chiropractic Clinic.

Dolores was a Cub Scout leader, Wisconsin Jaycette, a community volunteer, member of the Christian Women's Club and avid bunco player. Dolores enjoyed reading, listening to music, writing letters to her family, and genealogy. Dolores had a special place in her heart for her Siamese cats. Throughout their 59 years of marriage, Dolores and Dave enjoyed dancing to a wide variety of music, especially polka. A devout Christian, Dolores attended Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie.

Dolores was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dave; son, Brad; sister, Joyce Gatzke; and brothers, Norman and Elton Ludwig. She is survived by her sons, Brice (Kristine) and Blair (Jennifer); nine grandchildren, Ryan, Sara, Emily, Brittney, Chelsia, Austin, Ashley, Alyssa and Breanna; as well as four great-grandchildren, Broden, Aralynn, Breeja, and Kaib. Brice and Blair would like to send a special thank you to all those that have reached out to Dolores throughout these last three years since Dave passed away.

A celebration of life will be at BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN CHURCH, Sun Prairie, Wis., on Friday, March 12 at 11 a.m., with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. Private burial will be held at a later date. We ask that in lieu of flowers, considerations be made to the DeForest Area High School Fine Arts Department.


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
10:00a.m.
BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN CHURCH
Sun Prairie, WI
Mar
12
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN CHURCH
Sun Prairie, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Brice, Blair and family, We send prayers for your comfort at the passing of our dear friend, Dolores. The way she gave to others and cared for you, for many, made a difference in your lives and many others. Thank you for calling us.
Clark & Noreen Sholts
March 10, 2021
Our sincere sympathy to the Arndt family. We have such fond memories of Delores and Dave and their boys. We were neighbors in Sun Prairie for many years. Lots of good memories of our kids growing up together. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Don and Shirley Slotten
March 10, 2021
I am sorry to hear about the passing of Aunt Dolores. She was a kind hearted woman and will be missed. You have my sympathies.
Bob Arndt and family
March 9, 2021
