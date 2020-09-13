Shiveler, Dolores "Dolly"

MADISON - Dolores "Dolly" (Dahmen) Shiveler, age 97, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Four Winds Manor in Verona. Dolly was born on Oct. 13, 1922, to Joseph and Regina (Grosse) Dahmen. She married Edward Shiveler on April 20, 1942. They had four children, Sandy Shiveler, Pam Voss, Paul Shiveler and Teri Quamme.

Dolly attended Middleton High School but never graduated. When her husband Ed was in the service, she got her GED. She went on to college where she graduated in 1940 as a cosmetologist. She started working at John's Beauty Salon in Middleton in 1954 but then started her own business.

Dolly owned and operated Dolly's Beauty and Wig Salon in Middleton from 1969 until her retirement in 1995. After her retirement, she volunteered at UW Hospital where she started the wig program for cancer patients, "Look good, feel good." Dolly was also a charter member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 8216. She was the president of the auxiliary in 1960 and 1983 and was the treasurer for many years. Dolly was also the president and treasurer for the Wisconsin Cosmetology Association and president and treasurer for the Middleton Good Neighbor Festival.

Dolly is survived by her children, Sandy Shiveler, Pam (Paul) Voss, Paul (Diane) Shiveler and Teri (Darrell) Quamme. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Zak (Andrea) Voss, Josh (Tsu) Voss, Katie (Joel) Kennerknecht, Shawn (Jessie) Shiveler, Scott (Kasidi) Shiveler, Sarah Shiveler, Shanna (Nate) Phillips and Jessi Quamme; and great-grandchildren, Atreyu and Neo Voss, Paige and Gavin Voss, Jax and Lily Kennerknecht, Molly Shiveler, and Mason and Avery Phillips. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; siblings and their spouses, Al, Clara, Lorena, John, Jim and Mary; and her parents.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial was held at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery.

Special thanks to Four Winds Manor for their love and care of Mom. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

